Sheltez Tennis Club to host 2nd summer camp

Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2022 Sports
Club to tour Suriname from August 21
Proactive Tennis Coach and Founder of the Sheltez Tennis Club, Shelly Daley, disclosed that the club will be hosting its second Summer Camp for the School vacation period.
“We are hosting our second annual summer camp. It’s the 5th year since we’ve held the camp and the 3rd year we’ve held two camps for the summer. This, in my opinion, allows for new players to be introduced to the sport and also, help to improve the level of play for those players who are already playing,” Daley informed.
“Like the first camp, this camp runs for two weeks. We have younger players than the previous one, the youngest being three years old. The camp is being held at the (Cliff Anderson) Sports Hall in the morning and the National park in the afternoon.
We have three coaches so the kids have the attention needed for their development at the camp, which ends on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Sheltez Tennis club will be traveling to Suriname next Sunday (August 21) for a goodwill competition against OASE tennis club.
Four players from the Rebel tennis club members will also participate in this invitational event.
The team which include Juniors and seniors will be travelling to the Dutch Nation, will be announced shortly. (Sean Devers)
Aug 14, 2022Club to tour Suriname from August 21 Proactive Tennis Coach and Founder of the Sheltez Tennis Club, Shelly Daley, disclosed that the club will be hosting its second Summer Camp for the School...
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have learnt with bitterness, angst, mental torture, hurtful reflections what a morally ugly society... more
Kaieteur News – Motor racing in Guyana has always been intertwined with politics and economics. In the 1970s when the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]