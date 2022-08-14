Sheltez Tennis Club to host 2nd summer camp

Club to tour Suriname from August 21

Proactive Tennis Coach and Founder of the Sheltez Tennis Club, Shelly Daley, disclosed that the club will be hosting its second Summer Camp for the School vacation period.

“We are hosting our second annual summer camp. It’s the 5th year since we’ve held the camp and the 3rd year we’ve held two camps for the summer. This, in my opinion, allows for new players to be introduced to the sport and also, help to improve the level of play for those players who are already playing,” Daley informed.

“Like the first camp, this camp runs for two weeks. We have younger players than the previous one, the youngest being three years old. The camp is being held at the (Cliff Anderson) Sports Hall in the morning and the National park in the afternoon.

We have three coaches so the kids have the attention needed for their development at the camp, which ends on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sheltez Tennis club will be traveling to Suriname next Sunday (August 21) for a goodwill competition against OASE tennis club.

Four players from the Rebel tennis club members will also participate in this invitational event.

The team which include Juniors and seniors will be travelling to the Dutch Nation, will be announced shortly. (Sean Devers)