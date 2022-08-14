Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mohamed’s Enterprise confirms suspect in ‘Paper Shorts’ murder works with company

Aug 14, 2022 News

 

  • distances self from allegations made by cop
  • says ready to assist police with any probe

In a release it issued on Saturday, Mohamed’s Enterprise, an establishment situated on Lombard Street, Georgetown, confirmed that one of the suspects in the March 2021 murder of Ricardo Fagundes, aka ‘Paper Shorts’, is employed there but that person is not its chief security officer as was reported in media.

Mohamed’s Enterprise on Lombard Street

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, a representative of the company said that the individual identified as Mark Richmond also known as ‘Shop Man’ is a security officer with Mohamed’s Enterprise but he is not the chief of security.

Detective, Dion Bascom

‘Shop Man’ is accused of threatening a detective, police sergeant, Dion Bascom, and other ranks after they had gone to arrest him on three occasions – once at his workplace – for Fagundes’ murder which occurred outside Palm Court, a  Main Street, Georgetown night club.

Following his arrest in a recent Norton Street, Georgetown cocaine bust by the Custom’s Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), the detective made a Facebook live claiming that he was set-up because he accused his superiors of collecting a bribe to cover-up the homicide investigation.

During the live, Bascom named ‘Shop Man’ (Richmond) as one of the suspects in the murder and related that with the use of technology, detectives were able to place him at the crime scene when the murder took place. Bascom even went a step further to implicate a businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, who is linked to Mohamed’s Enterprise, in the murder investigation by claiming phone records show that the suspect was in contact with him at the time of the killing.

Although the company confirmed that ‘Shop Man’ is an employee, it has moved to distance itself from claims made by Bascom that it could be associated with the murder of Fagundes and stated that it is willing to assist police with any investigation if necessary.

“Mohamed’s Enterprises of Lot 29 Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Guyana is distancing itself from allegations by one Mr. Dion Bascom published through a Facebook live post made earlier this week and subsequently reported in the press,” the company stated in its release.

Mohamed’s Enterprise added that the allegations made are not only “distressing” but aimed at “tarnishing” its reputation and went on to claim that at no time was the company subjected to any investigation relating to murder case.

The release added too that, “We have no record that Mr. Bascom ever visited our main office. We have no record that Mr. Bascom or any other rank approached our office to arrest any employee or to conduct any investigation.”

 

 

