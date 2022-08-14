Man killed during name-calling argument

Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Tragedy struck the Muslim community on Friday after one of their own was stabbed to death reportedly during a name-calling argument at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) located at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.
Dead is Karim Khayoum, 25, of Regent Street, Georgetown. Khayoum is a member of the CIOG and the man who allegedly stabbed him is a 21-year-old man of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The suspect too was described as a Muslim brother of the same organisation. According to police, he reportedly stabbed Khayoum around 19:00hrs at the CIOG’s ground on Woolford Avenue.
Kaieteur News understands that the two had gotten into an argument, which became violent, over a name-calling incident.
It was revealed that the name-calling took place during a game of cricket at the ground and had reportedly started up as a friendly banter between the two before the suspect reportedly became enraged and stabbed Khayoum to region of the heart.
He collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died while receiving treatment.
The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with an investigation.
