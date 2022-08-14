Learning from the Greats!

The Creators’ Coven

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Have you ever heard the phrase, ‘you are the creator of your own destiny’? It took me a while to believe that, and while we do not have 100 percent control over the circumstances that befall us, we are more than anything else, sitting in the driver’s seat.

I cannot express how true the statement is nonetheless about the amount of power we hold over ourselves, our actions, emotions and thoughts. It might be hard to believe, but I will take a swipe and say this is the consciousness of those who have not tried or those who have tried but were not disciplined, responsible or desperate enough that they needed to hold themselves accountable so they could learn and create change.

Everything I have just described there, involves managing and eventually mastering the mind. And it won’t stick immediately, sometimes not even after a long time in some cases. It took me a while before I internalised the truth about working on one’s Self, and has thus placed me on a higher journey to be more responsible for my actions and the life I want to give myself.

It always helps when you can find information that could assist your cause. We are so blessed to be living in the age of information technology (I say that often) where information and communication is a click away. I say this because there were many teachers who helped me to get as far as I have in understanding the existence here, and I do owe the internet too for introducing me to some of them.

Achieving what you desire is not impossible. The life you want is not an illusion and the greats before us and those with us today have assisted in making that clear. For me, I have been inspired by the stories of several religions, philosophers, spiritual leaders and motivational speakers over my relatively short life. But at this stage, I have been most influenced by Canadian author, lecturer, astrologer and mystic, Manly Palmer Hall (1901-1990) who insists that we must take control of ourselves, our behaviour, of our actions. Mind you, I have not read his books, but I have listened to many of his thousands of lecturers over the years on YouTube. Wikipedia says that over his 70-year career, he gave thousands of lectures, and published over 150 volumes, of which the best known is ‘The Secret Teachings of All Ages (1928)’. It said that after The Secret Teachings of All Ages circulated, Hall became increasingly influential on the metaphysical movement sweeping the United States. His book challenged assumptions about society’s spiritual roots which made readers view them in new and diverse ways. For me, the man’s truth smacks reality so hard into your face that you can’t help but wake up and see it for what it is and design your path too.

I absolutely admire Sadhguru. What a beautiful soul. Guyana was blessed to host him here recently. He teaches the need for mental and physical control over our actions and thoughts and advocates heavily for humans to take responsibility for their own happiness. Sadhguru is an Indian Yogi, mystic, visionary and humanist.

And then there is Les Brown who I know from YouTube. His speeches are captivating and encompasses the drive, the will, the desire and invokes the why do you want it so bad question; how hard you will go and how brave will you be to get it. His personal story is also very inspiring. This guy’s website says, “As one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers, Les Brown is a dynamic personality and highly-sought-after resource in business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders from all sectors of society looking to expand opportunity.”

These are just a few of the great teachers that provoke thought and understanding of our ability to take responsibility for our actions, so we may try at all times to act in the best interest of ourselves and others if, as individuals, that is our true desire. That we must understand the consequences of our actions and the natural occurrences that follow with the decisions we make. What heavy words huh? Yeah, I know, but what kind of societies are we really building if we are not teaching our people to be responsible for their actions and behaviours? And who are we as individuals to not want to seek any information that is available to assist us past the fact that we may be in poverty, in abusive situations, and all the other states, some of which we might not have even placed ourselves in.

The one thing I have learnt from my studies and my experiences is that no one owes you a thing. I believe not even your parents owe you anything because they could pass away before seeing you even crawl. If they owed you, then I don’t think the natural occurrence of death would have taken them away without them fulfilling their duty to you. At least this is my thinking in understanding how much I actually owe myself; how much we each owe ourselves in becoming who we need to be.

Seeking information, knowledge, is the one thing we can do to give ourselves a chance in understanding what we are doing here and how best we may proceed. It really doesn’t matter where your information comes from. I believe that once it is assisting you in becoming the best version of yourself, the person that you want to be, then I say go for it. After all, we are creators of our own destinies, right?