KNOW WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN YOUR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – The start of the new school term is quickly approaching, and many persons are in a rush to purchase their back-to-school supplies. Whether imported or locally manufactured, some of those items are monitored by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to ensure that they adhere to quality requirements. As a result, we will be sharing with you some tips on what to look for when you are shopping to guarantee longer lasting products.

The GNBS monitors 17 categories of products including footwear, garments, laptop, tablet and cellular phones which are used by students, pupils and teachers. The items are inspected by Inspectors of our Product Compliance Department at the ports of entry and sale outlets to ensure that they conform to basic labelling requirements.

Labels on goods sold in Guyana must comply with the requirements of the Guyana Standards Specification for the labelling of commodities – Part 1: General Principles which is a mandatory standard. The Standard specifies that Product labels must be in English Language and state the Brand, Type of product, Name of Manufacturer or Distributor, Country of origin, and where necessary, information on the care, maintenance and precautions for use, along with the manufacture and expiry dates.

There are also other Standards available at the GNBS that address the labelling requirements for specific goods, for example: the labelling of footwear is monitored based on Guyana Standard Specification for footwear (GYS 30:2016) and the Guyana Standard Specification for labelling of commodities part 4: Labelling of footwear (GYS 9-4:2003).

As consumers go about shopping for footwear and garments, they are encouraged to check the labels to choose durable brands and ensure the names of manufacturers and suppliers are provided in case of redress. Because our children wear clothing and footwear of varying sizes, it is important to check the sizes which are included on the labels attached to the items. Further, to ensure longer lasting items, consumers should adhere to the care and use warning and precautionary information on the labels.

Importantly, to avoid deterioration, footwear should be stored in dry, well-ventilated areas, and should not be exposed to direct sunlight, particularly for extensive periods. When purchasing, consumers are urged to carefully examine footwear for cracks and other signs of dry rot.

The following are some other useful tips for purchasing back to school items:

Ensure items are labelled in English to better understand the precautions and purposes printed on labels.

Know your preferred brands – Some brand names and trademarks provide an indication of quality and reliability.

Collect receipts – Receipts are important in cases of redress.

Choose the size of your new shoes based on the size of your larger foot as many people have one foot slightly larger than the other.

Buy suitable shoes which are comfortable and will last for extensive periods.

When trying on new shoes, make sure to walk a few steps across a solid surface as soft carpets can make any shoe feel comfortable.

Inspect sewn garments – It is important to ensure that your garments are not becoming loose at the seams or unravelling at the time of purchase. A solid pull should ensure this.

For further information, please contact the Guyana National Bureau of Standards on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp +592-692-4627.