Green Bowl: For the Healthy and Delicious

==Cuisine Culture==

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Eating healthy is essential to one’s well-being and for those who are conscious about their diet, ‘Green Bowl’ is the ideal place to visit.

Healthy and delicious are the key words to describe the food offered at this food establishment. With a dish from Green Bowl, eating healthy has never been tastier.

Green Bowl’s menu comprises of many complex salads, like the grain bowls and gourmet salad – and customers are even allowed to build their own bowl.

For the grain bowls, customers can choose from the different bases: sautéed white quinoa, couscous with parsley or sautéed brown basmati rice.

For the toppings they offer: roasted butternut squash, grilled plantains, black beans sautéed with garlic and cumin, corn off the cob sautéed with olive and parsley, chopped romaine lettuce, hummus, roasted beets and steamed broccoli.

When it comes to vinaigrette, there is balsamic, creamy Italian, roasted garlic, and mustard and parmesan peppercorn. As for the proteins, there is pan seared lemon-garlic trout, pan seared salmon, grilled chicken breast, grilled jerk chicken breast, egg, falafel and grilled prawns.

For their gourmet salad, available are quinoa, chickpea, the Mexican quinoa, the broccoli, carrot-apple, the Kale Cesar and the Moroccan couscous. Customers can also add protein and vinaigrette of their choice.

Also available are home-made smoothies from real fruits and vegetables; the sweet beet, berrygood, go green, tropical blend and glow girl smoothies.

Green Bowl, which is located at 25 Public Road Kitty, Georgetown, only opened its doors on April 9, 2022. It serves customers Monday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

The restaurant does not cater or host any event at this time, but offers delivery and walk in services.

Its owner, 34-year-old Natasha Rambaran, said that she has always been fascinated by food, especially combining flavours and watching people enjoy her meals.

According to her, she had a nursing career for several years but then she left Guyana in 2013 and travelled for a short while.

In 2016, she moved back to Guyana and started a home renovation business – this business she pursued for a few years but she knew her heart was always in food.

“My husband is and has been the inspiration for all of this, he was the one that I tested all my recipes with and he never failed to give his honest opinions, he is my greatest cheerleader,” she said.

Rambaran said too that “During the pandemic, I had lots of free time and during this time, I started creating complex salad dishes that did not compromise on nutrition and flavour.”

She said her family always struggled to find healthy and delicious food when in Guyana and that’s how Green Bowl was born.

The restaurant owner also shared that her long-term goal for her business is to first get through some of the start-up issues, and then she will consider adding more locations and a dinner service.

To order from Green Bowl, you can visit Facebook @GreenBowlGuyana or call +592 633 – 6454. You can also message via WhatsApp at +592 700-2695.

To share any useful information, please can contact me via email: [email protected] or phone number: + 1(592) 694-1862