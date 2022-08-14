De guvament dem pon a borrowing spree

Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Is wah dem boys ah read eh? We tekkin US$44M from de World Bank fuh education. But it nah done deh. We plan fuh borrow another US$37M from de IDB on a credit line to reduce learning loss.
De guvament deh pon a building spree. But dem also deh pon a borrowing spree. Dat is a sign we living above we means. De image of oil riches is a mirage.
De guvament now planning fuh borrow more money to help finance a US$60M project to improve de healthcare system. We planning fuh borrow another US$100M to build roads and sea defence.
Dem boys did always know a “B’ – beg, borrow and den build. And de guvament saying how dem boys nah know wah dem talking when dem claim de oil gan leff we in debt.
Because we gat oil, we borrowing more and more. Is de oil money gan go to pay back all dem debt wah we borrowing. And dem consultants wah gan come hay and write reports and dem contractors gan be de one smiling all de way to de bank.
How come we gat all dis oil money and we borrowing suh much? Who paying back all dis money we borrowing? And who profiting from all dis borrowing?
If we did get a better deal, we nah bin have to borrow suh much. Dat is why dem boys does tell yuh, nah bother with all dis fancy talk about transformation. By de time de oil run out, de country can be transformed indeed… into a debt trap.
Talk half. Leff half.
