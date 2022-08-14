Bloating and Gas: Uncomfortable and unsuspecting cause of belly pains

Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
By Dr Zulfikar Bux
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine
Kaieteur News – Belching or passing gas (flatus) is natural and common. Excessive belching or flatus, accompanied by bloating, pain or distention of your belly, can occasionally interfere with daily activities or cause embarrassment. But these signs and symptoms usually don’t represent any serious underlying condition and are often decreased with simple lifestyle measures.
Today we will discuss this very common and uncomfortable problem.
WHAT CAUSES GAS?
Causes of gas include:
WHAT CAUSES BLOATING?
The colon has a lot of bends in it. When air gets trapped in these bends, you might feel cramps or sharp pains. This pain is common in the middle and top of the belly on either side.
HOW MUCH GAS IS NORMAL?
Most people pass gas 14 to 23 times each day. Burping, before and after meals, is also common. Gas bothers some people more than others.
WHY DOES MY GAS SMELL?
Most of the gas that comes out of your anus has no smell. But some of it contains a substance called sulfur. Sulfur smells bad to most people.
IS THERE ANYTHING I CAN DO ON MY OWN TO GET RID OF GAS AND BLOATING?
You might feel better if you:
Take medicines that contain simethicone (sample brand names: Maalox Anti-Gas, Mylanta Gas, Gas-X, or Phazyme). You can get these at a drug store. Simethicone breaks up gas bubbles in your intestines.
●Take a product called Beano before eating gas-causing vegetables and fruits. This can help your body digest beans and some vegetables.
●Take a medicine called bismuth subsalicylate (brand name: Pepto-Bismol). This can help make gas smell less bad.
SHOULD I SEE A DOCTOR?
See your doctor if you also have any of these symptoms:
Your doctor will decide which tests you should have based on your age, other symptoms, and individual situation. There are lots of tests, but you might not need any.
HOW IS GAS AND BLOATING TREATED?
That depends on what is causing your gas and bloating. Treatments can include:
CAN GAS BE PREVENTED?
You can reduce your chances of getting gas again by:
Staying away from foods and drinks that cause gas for you
●Taking Beano when you eat beans and some vegetables
●Taking supplements that help you digest dairy, if that is your problem
●Eating more slowly
If you are sensitive to certain foods that may cause your gas and bloating, then minimise their use. Most often, it has to do with what you take in and how you do it. If your gas continues after controlling your intake, then visit your doctor to make sure there is not an underlying condition causing your gas and bloating.
