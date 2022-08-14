Bloating and Gas: Uncomfortable and unsuspecting cause of belly pains

By Dr Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Kaieteur News – Belching or passing gas (flatus) is natural and common. Excessive belching or flatus, accompanied by bloating, pain or distention of your belly, can occasionally interfere with daily activities or cause embarrassment. But these signs and symptoms usually don’t represent any serious underlying condition and are often decreased with simple lifestyle measures.

Today we will discuss this very common and uncomfortable problem.

WHAT CAUSES GAS?

Causes of gas include:

Swallowing air, often while eating, drinking, or smoking. Swallowed air usually comes back out as a burp.

●Eating certain foods, such as beans, broccoli, fruit, wheat, potatoes, corn, and noodles. Bacteria in the intestines digest parts of these foods and spit out gas.

●Trouble digesting certain foods, such as wheat or dairy products.

●Conditions that harm the digestive system.

WHAT CAUSES BLOATING?

The colon has a lot of bends in it. When air gets trapped in these bends, you might feel cramps or sharp pains. This pain is common in the middle and top of the belly on either side.

HOW MUCH GAS IS NORMAL?

Most people pass gas 14 to 23 times each day. Burping, before and after meals, is also common. Gas bothers some people more than others.

WHY DOES MY GAS SMELL?

Most of the gas that comes out of your anus has no smell. But some of it contains a substance called sulfur. Sulfur smells bad to most people.

IS THERE ANYTHING I CAN DO ON MY OWN TO GET RID OF GAS AND BLOATING?

You might feel better if you:

Cut down on certain foods. Write down what you eat so you can figure out which foods are causing your gas. Everyone’s body is different. Common causes of gas are:

•Milk and dairy products

•Beans

•Some vegetables, such as cabbage, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, broccoli, potatoes, and corn

•Some whole grains, such as wheat

•Most types of fruit

•Artificial sweeteners

•Soda and other fizzy drinks

•Chewing gum

Take medicines that contain simethicone (sample brand names: Maalox Anti-Gas, Mylanta Gas, Gas-X, or Phazyme). You can get these at a drug store. Simethicone breaks up gas bubbles in your intestines.

●Take a product called Beano before eating gas-causing vegetables and fruits. This can help your body digest beans and some vegetables.

●Take a medicine called bismuth subsalicylate (brand name: Pepto-Bismol). This can help make gas smell less bad.

SHOULD I SEE A DOCTOR?

See your doctor if you also have any of these symptoms:

Diarrhoea that lasts longer than 5 days

●Unexplained weight loss

●Belly pain

●Blood in bowel movements

●Loss of appetite

●Unexplained fever

●Throwing up for longer than 2 days (48 hours)

Your doctor will decide which tests you should have based on your age, other symptoms, and individual situation. There are lots of tests, but you might not need any.

HOW IS GAS AND BLOATING TREATED?

That depends on what is causing your gas and bloating. Treatments can include:

Changing what you eat and drink

●Changing how you eat and drink. Eating more slowly can help with burping.

●Using supplements to help you digest dairy products

●Taking medicines that you can buy at a drug store

●Taking medicines that your doctor prescribes

CAN GAS BE PREVENTED?

You can reduce your chances of getting gas again by:

Staying away from foods and drinks that cause gas for you

●Taking Beano when you eat beans and some vegetables

●Taking supplements that help you digest dairy, if that is your problem

●Eating more slowly

If you are sensitive to certain foods that may cause your gas and bloating, then minimise their use. Most often, it has to do with what you take in and how you do it. If your gas continues after controlling your intake, then visit your doctor to make sure there is not an underlying condition causing your gas and bloating.