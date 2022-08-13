Truck driver gets bail for allegedly causing Venezuelan man’s death

Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Diamond Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted a truck driver $1M bail for allegedly causing the death of a Venezuelan man on Monday last.
The defendant, Shamby Yamat of lot 4 Sarah Johanna Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Princial Magistrate, Judy Ann Latchman. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Yamat was the driver of a truck that reportedly ran over and killed, Francisco Simosa, 38, around 06:00hrs on Monday along the Sara Johanna Public Road. Yamat’s next court date is August 29, 2022.
According to reports, Simosa, a father of one, was crushed to death by Yamat’s truck while heading to work at Bounty Farm.
An eyewitness had recounted that Simosa was standing at the corner of the road waiting for a minibus when the truck drove past, pulled in the corner and then suddenly reversed on him.
Another eyewitness said he had raised an alarm for the truck to stop but the driver did not hear him in time and ended-up running over Simosa, killing him on the spot.
