Trophy Stall supports 14th Guyana Cup

Trophy Stall has supported the 14th edition of the Guyana Cup which is set for Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Region 5.

Trophy Stall has sponsored the Champion Jockey Trophy for the event and its CEO Ramesh Sunich indicated that he has undertaken this sponsorship in honour of his father, Neville Sunich, who was a jockey.

Some three races are carded for the day; the Banks DIH Cup will be contested over a mile for a top prize of US$35,880.

The Associated Construction Services Derby Stakes will also be held over a mile, and the winner’s purse is US$17,940, and the Val’s Construction Sprint Classic which will cover a distance of 5.5 furlongs and fetched a top prize of US$10,765.

After the races, Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng will entertain the fans as well as a number of regional and local artistes.