Region 7 man is latest COVID-19 fatality

– 45 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. The death of the unvaccinated man, according to the Ministry of Health, was recorded on August 8, 2022.

His death has brought the country’s total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,275.

According to the Ministry’s COVID dashboard, 45 new cases have been recorded, increasing the confirmed cases to 70,398. It revealed too that one patient is being treated in the COVID Intensive Care Unit, 13 persons are in institutional isolation, 481 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 68,628 persons have recovered from the virus.