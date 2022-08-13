Ramdehol’s XI best Mohabir’s XI in U-15 practice match 

Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2022 Sports
Romario Ramdehol’s XI trounced Dave Mohabir’s XI by 37 runs in the first of three 50-over practice matches, yesterday at the Malteenoes Ground as they prepare for the 2022 Regional U-15 cricket tournament.
In a low scoring encounter, Ramdehol’s XI, led by Kishan Silas (21) and 50 extras, reached 127 all out as Shane Prince, Enrique Mickle and Trroke Nanan had two wickets each for Mohabir’s XI, who were bowled out for 90.
Razam Koobir (16) and Skipper Dave Mohabir (15) were the only batters to reach 12 as Arun Gainda took 5-9 while Ramdehol had 4-2.
Today the teams face each other again at the same venue. (Sean Devers)
