Pandit remanded to prison for murdering watchman

Kaieteur News – Making his first court appearance yesterday at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court was Tharun Balgobin, a 32-year-old pump operator and pandit of Lot 918 New Area Canefield, East Canje Berbice.

Balgobin appeared before Magistrate, Renita Singh and was charged with murder committed on Aangraaj Kumar Indrapal called Charles, 59, of Lot 940 New Area, Canefield, East Canje Berbice.

Representing the Pandit was Attorney-at-law Mursaline Bhaccus who made an application for disclosure. The prosecutor however told the court that while the file is complete, the post mortem report has to be added.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until September 7, 2022 where he will make his second court appearance at the Reliance Magistrate Court.

Indrapal’s death was initially being investigated as a drowning after his body was pulled from the pump station canal on the morning of Friday August 5, 2022 by estate workers. His daughter Roshnie Indrapal had stated that her dad left home for work on Thursday August 4, 2022 at 16:00 hrs. The next morning around 07:00, she said her family received a call informing them that their father was not seen at the worksite but that his bag and boots were there. She said when they arrived at the location, workers were already searching for her dad and just a few hours later his lifeless body was located and pulled from the canal.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of the deceased which revealed that he died of strangulation. Police subsequently arrested the Pandit and he confessed to committing the act over a misunderstanding with Indrapal.