One Movement CC triumph

Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2022 Sports
One Movement CC defeated Golden Grove by eight wickets when the teams collided in a 35 overs match recently at LBI.
Golden Grove were bowled out for 58, batting first. Cordel Martins made 12 as Ezikiel Wilson claimed 4-13, Royale Melville had 3-6 and Jeremiah Scott bagged 3-20. One Movement CC responded with 59-2 in 13.2 overs.
Miguel Parks made 34 with two sixes as Randy Lindore took 2-18.
