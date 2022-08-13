One Movement CC triumph

One Movement CC defeated Golden Grove by eight wickets when the teams collided in a 35 overs match recently at LBI.

Golden Grove were bowled out for 58, batting first. Cordel Martins made 12 as Ezikiel Wilson claimed 4-13, Royale Melville had 3-6 and Jeremiah Scott bagged 3-20. One Movement CC responded with 59-2 in 13.2 overs.

Miguel Parks made 34 with two sixes as Randy Lindore took 2-18.