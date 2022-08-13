Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

One Movement CC triumph

Aug 13, 2022

One Movement CC defeated Golden Grove by eight wickets when the teams collided in a 35 overs match recently at LBI.

From left Royale Melville, Jeremiah Scott and Ezikeil Wilson

Golden Grove were bowled out for 58, batting first. Cordel Martins made 12 as Ezikiel Wilson claimed 4-13, Royale Melville had 3-6 and Jeremiah Scott bagged 3-20. One Movement CC responded with 59-2 in 13.2 overs.

Miguel Parks made 34 with two sixes as Randy Lindore took 2-18.

 

 

