Men beat mentally-ill woman for stealing bread

Aug 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A video of two men at Stabroek Market, brutally beating a woman with metal rods for stealing bread from their stand to eat has gone viral on social media platforms.

Screen grab from the video of the woman beaten by the men.

Kaieteur News understands that the beating incident took place recently and that the victim might be mentally ill.

In the video seen by this media house, a woman dressed only in undergarments walked up to a bread stand located next to the “Back Road” bus park at Stabroek Market and grabbed a bag of bread.

She ripped it open and forced all into her mouth. Upon seeing this, two men—one dressed in a blue jersey and a pair of long blue denim jeans and the other in black jersey and a three quarter pants—attacked the woman with what looked like hollow metal rods.

They dealt her multiple blows to the body until she fell to the ground.

As she screamed, the men continued to beat her mercilessly with the metal rods.

One of the men retreated as someone could be heard trying to stop them, but the other continued to beat the woman by kicking her about the body and to the head while she was on the ground.

As he pounded away on the woman, the individual pleaded, “Smalie! Smalie! humble now, humble now!”

 

