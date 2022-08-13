Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana’s U14s pull out of CFU Tournament due to lack of flight options

Aug 13, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Friday confirmed that the U14 Boys’ National Team was forced to pull out of the 2022 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U14 Challenge Series due to a lack of available travel options, according to a release from the Federation.

According to a release from the Federation, it stated: “The lack of seats on suitable flights to the Dominican Republic meant that the squad would have arrived too late to compete in their first scheduled match this month. The GFF reported this issue to the CFU earlier this week.”

“We are obviously disappointed that we could not secure the necessary flights for the squad into the Dominican Republic,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“This is a perennial problem when there is high demand for seats at the time of these important tournaments.”

“However, we do not want the boys to miss out on the opportunity of playing against their regional peers, and we are urgently looking into alternative options for match time,” he added.

Details of the alternative competitive fixtures will be announced in due course.

 

 

