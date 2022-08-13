GT XI level 5-match series with 20-run win at Bourda

Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2022 Sports
USA Tri-State Guyana Tour…
Kaieteur News – On another extremely hot day, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) U-17 XI defeated the touring USA Tri-State U-17s by 20 runs to level the 5-match series 2 – 2, yesterday, with the final scheduled for today at GCC from 09:30 AM.
Playing at the historic Bourda, a ground which has 30 of the 32 Tests played in Guyana including the first ever Test win by West Indies in 1930, the City lads batted first and made 212 – 7 when their 50 overs expired before restricting the tourists to 192-8 off 50 overs.
The classy left hander, Shiloh Adams, top scored with a fluent 49 from 84 from balls, with three fours and a six while Riyad Latiff scored 44 from 65 balls with a single boundary before they threw away their wickets with poor shot selection.
Jadon Campbell (22), Shaquan Walters (26) and Jeremiah Hohenkirk, who finished unbeaten on 32 with a one four and six, rallied the GT XI to their winning total.
Siddhant Rai captured 3-9 and got good support from Rounak Rao who took 2-25.
When the visitors began their run chase they quickly lost Siddhant Rai (1) who was removed by National U-17 left-arm pacer John Persaud at 4 – 1.
Ruhan Swar and 13-year-old left hander Tanish Dongre put together 52 for the second wicket before Dongre, who demonstrated excellent temperament played his first impetuous drive; looking to clear mid-off and was caught, as leg-spinner Latif broke the partnership to leave the score on 56-2.
Tri-State’s leading run scorer and only centurion on tour, Swar, fell eight short of his 50 which came from 94 balls with two boundaries as he lost his wicket to off-spinner Myhiem Khan, who finished with 3-51.
When Siddarth Kappa, who made 43 from 68 balls with three fours and six, was also sent packing by Khan, Amogh Arepally hit an undefeated 39 with two fours and a six which continued the fight but it was too little too late as Walters supported Khan with 2-12.(Sean Devers)
