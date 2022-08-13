Former Guyana captain Daesrath confident of Canada Cup One success

Captain of Hawaiian Sensation, Damodar Daesrath, has stated that his team is ready to make a big impression at the forthcoming Canada Cup One three-day softball extravaganza set for September 2, 3 and 4.

The tournament will be run under the auspices of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League with four categories, including, Legends (over-50), Masters (over-40), and Open (Flick and RoundArm).

Teams are expected from Guyana, Florida, Orlando, New York and the host-nation.

Hawaiian Sensation will be taking part in the over-40 category which is likely to have eight teams in participation.

“We have to play good cricket from the beginning to the ending; I am expecting great competition in this category as well,” Daesrath, a Canadian international player, revealed.

All four finals of the tournament are set to be played at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough but in the preliminary round, matches are slated for Scarborough, Markham and Brampton.

Quizzed on his team’s preparation for the mega softball event, Daesrath, a former Guyana first-class skipper, responded: “It is about positive cricket; it is a big tournament and you have got to play the best brand of cricket; our team is anxious to get out there and we preparing for it,” the 41-year-old Daesrath related.

The team’s confidence is also boosted after they would have emerged second on the points’ standing in this year’s Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs Division 1 competition with the preliminary stage concluded last Sunday. They defeated Warriors Cricket Club by 32 runs at Mother Teresa School ground in Scarborough.

“We are definitely using every match in this Division as part of our preparations and everyone is doing well and that the important thing and I am very confident of winning the Canada Cup 1 over-40 championship next month,” the Berbician commented.

Hawaiian Sensation have progressed now to the semi-final and they are awaiting on the winner between Warriors and GT Bannas match which will play on Sunday. The semis is billed for August 21st with the grand finale the following Sunday at Ashtonbee Park.

Asked about the team’s composition for the Canada Cup 1, the hard-hitting right-handed Daesrath stated that the team is well-balanced and experienced and they would capitalise on home conditions as well.

Some reputable players who have been representing Hawaiian Sensation this season are: Azib Ali Hanif, Navin Singh, Bobby Parasnauth, Imran Ali, Shaun Deonandan, Anil Mahadeo, Mohan Harihar among others.