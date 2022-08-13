ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U-14 Tournaments continue today

The second day of action in the ExxonMobil sponsored Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournaments happens today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with a total of 12 matches on the card.

In the Girls category of the Petra organised Championships, games begins from 10:00 hrs as East Ruimveldt go up against Dolphin, while Leonora tackle New Campbellville then Charlestown meet Ann’s Grove while Leonora face Dolphin, both from 10:50 hrs.

The final Girls match kicks off at 15:50 hrs between West Ruimveldt and Charlestown.

For the Boys, at 11:40 hrs Patentia face Cummings Lodge while Dolphin battle Leonora then Westminster tackle Plaisance Bosco Boys as Lodge meet North Ruimveldt, both from 12:30 hrs.

At 13:20 hrs, Freeburg go up against West Ruimveldt while Charlestown battle Tucville then the day culminates with the final match at 14:10 hrs between Ann’s Grove and St. Winifred’s.

The tournament got off to an unfortunate start last weekend with only 10 of the 20 scheduled matches being completed. However, nine of the ten matches that were not contested did have winners, by way of the walkover route. The other match was abandoned.

The teams claiming walkover wins in the Boys division were Cummings Lodge, Dolphin, Freeburg, New Central and East Ruimveldt. The showdown between Plaisance Bosco and Lodge was also not contested.

In the Girls division, the teams that won via walkover were New Campbellville, Ann’s Grove, New Central and Dolphin.

Meanwhile, the Boys teams that put in effort for their wins saw New Campbellville defeatd Patentia 4 – 1, North Georgetown squeezed past West Minister 2 – 1, St. Winifred’s humbled Tucville 5 – 2 while West Minister needled (1 – 0) Plaisance Bosco.

The other match was a 1 – 1 draw between Ann’s Grove and Charlestown.

For the Girls, East Ruimveldt defeated New Campbellville 1 – 0, Charlestown sank Tucville 5 – 0 while Ann’s Grove got past Tucville and New Central 4 – 0 and 1 – 0, respectively.