Exciting talent continues to emerge as the festival continues

GFF/MCYS/GBI Kool Kidz Summer Festival

Aimed at creating as many opportunities for youths between the ages of 6-10 years in a conducive and safe space, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) / Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) / Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI) Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival continues to see encouraging participation.

Taking place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs every Saturday, the Festival enters its fourth week, tomorrow.

A total of 66 kids participated on Saturday last and according to Coach Coordinator of the Festival, Wayne Dover, this activity has seen many talented youths who have been coming to the fore over the past weeks.

The experienced Coach noted that, while he is not surprised he is excited to see the talent that this Kool Kidz Festival has been bringing out nothing that Guyana is Blessed with tremendous talent and it is always a matter of the right avenues being created to bring out such talent.

Participants have been exposed to basic coaching drills and have been involved in game situations and this has allowed them to showcase their talent. Dover stated that the level of participation has been encouraging to date.

“Since the start of the GFF/MCYS/GBI Kool Kidz Summer Festival which kicked off three Saturdays ago, we have seen a steady and encouraging growth in numbers. There has been excitement from the first week of this festival. Over the first and second weeks, the children have been exposed to the fundamentals of the game which is important at this early stage of their football life.

I can assure you there was a lot of fun for the children who attended these sessions so far and would like to remind parents that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is the place to be. The game situations have brought great enjoymentand energy from the players with lots of talented kids performing with high-level technical ability in the games played.”

Dover also pointed out that the support of parents and guardiansto date has been very encouraging: “The parental support is remarkable, this is unprecedented. This kind of support for young footballers is much needed. It is something lacking in the fraternity, and we welcome those parents who attend every session with their children since the start of the festival.

I envy those lads because I played organised football from being in a structured environment from 1986 to 1999 when I quit the game, and not one day did my parents ever see me play despite my father himself playing the game. So, I want to thank those parents for coming out and I want to encourage them to keep coming.”

The GFF/MCYS/GBI Kool Kidz Summer Festival will continue this Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 09:00hrs.