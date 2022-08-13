Latest update August 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

America nat playing

Aug 13, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When de Americans finish with de Donald he gon left with he bare shorts. De authorities going after he with a vengeance.

Dem gat Congressional hearings on de storming of de Capitol. When de report come out dem might even start a new round of investigations and people gan get charge and guh to jail. America nat playing.

Dem digging up de Donald tax records. De court done rule fuh mek de records available to investigators. Dem nah giving de man time fuh breathe.

Dem done go after some of he associates. Some ah dem dun spend time in de slammer.

De Donald mek de biggest mistake when he try fuh cause confusion with de elections in he country. De Americans don’t play when it comes to democracy. Dem international reputation as de home of democracy get smeared. Dem credibility deh pon de line because dem can’t lecture people no more about democracy, not after wah happen in America.

Dem nah gan allow dem who responsible fuh wah happen after de elections to go unpunished. Dat is why dem targeting de Donald.

And de Donald gan face de harshest punishment of all. De man rich but from de way de authorities going after he, he gan need all dat money just to defend heself and to save he reputation, if he gat any left.

De Donald gat to fight and fight hard. Nixon did get a pardon. De Donald nah gan get any reprieve or favours from de system.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

