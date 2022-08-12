Two men found dead at separate locations

Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Crime scene experts had a busy Thursday after two unidentified bodies were discovered at separate locations across the capital city.
The first was found floating in a trench at Montrose on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). Investigators in that district told Kaieteur News that they received a call notifying them that there was a decomposed body in a trench. Crime scene experts profiled the body to be that of a man of East Indian descent. Police said that no marks of violence were seen on the remains and it is difficult to determine if foul play was involved because of the decomposed state. Investigators will now have to wait on an autopsy to determine how the unidentified man met his demise.
Meanwhile, about an hour later, police received another report of another body, this time it was in the Demerara River located in the vicinity of Tiger Bay. The corpse was reportedly spotted around 12:25hrs and according to police, it was badly decomposed. Crime scene experts reported that the remains were clad in a pair of grey three-quarter short pants.
Investigations are ongoing
