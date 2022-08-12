Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two men found dead at separate locations

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Crime scene experts had a busy Thursday after two unidentified bodies were discovered at separate locations across the capital city.

The first was found floating in a trench at Montrose on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).  Investigators in that district told Kaieteur News that they received a call notifying them that there was a decomposed body in a trench. Crime scene experts profiled the body to be that of a man of East Indian descent. Police said that no marks of violence were seen on the remains and it is difficult to determine if foul play was involved because of the decomposed state. Investigators will now have to wait on an autopsy to determine how the unidentified man met his demise.

Meanwhile, about an hour later, police received another report of another body, this time it was in the Demerara River located in the vicinity of Tiger Bay. The corpse was reportedly spotted around 12:25hrs and according to police, it was badly decomposed.  Crime scene experts reported that the remains were clad in a pair of grey three-quarter short pants.

Investigations are ongoing

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Aug 12, 2022

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players  By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Read More
RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year long Academy

RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year...

Aug 12, 2022

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen Golf Academy

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen...

Aug 12, 2022

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Aug 12, 2022

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan...

Aug 12, 2022

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

Aug 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]