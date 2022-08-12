Sisters remanded for murder of Sophia woman

Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two sisters were on Thursday remanded to prison, for the murder of 22-year-old Vanessa Anderson, a mother of three of ‘B’ Field Dam Sophia, Georgetown.
Twenty-one-year old Jamacy Jason of and her sister, Teffine Greaves, 29, a security guard both of ‘B’ Field Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on August 8, 2022, at B Field Sophia, they murdered Anderson. Magistrate Liverpool remanded the sisters to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 28, 2022.
According to the State’s case, Anderson and the sisters are neighbours but were not on speaking terms owed to past misunderstanding. On the day in question, about 18:00 hours, Anderson was at home with her sister and brother-in-law, when the two accused began throwing ‘hints’ at her. This caused an argument among the three. It was stated that later that evening after Anderson exited her home to head to the shop, as she was about to pass the two sisters who were standing on the road in the vicinity of their home– Greaves pulled out a knife and gave her sister [Jason] who then ran behind Anderson and dealt her one stab to her back.
Anderson stumbled into her yard and collapsed. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Anderson’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
The two sisters subsequently turned themselves in at the Turkeyen Police Station along with the knife used to stab Anderson.
Aug 12, 2022Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – If you go to Enmore to serenade the people with your singing talent and the local residents did not... more
Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]