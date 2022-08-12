Sisters remanded for murder of Sophia woman

Kaieteur News – Two sisters were on Thursday remanded to prison, for the murder of 22-year-old Vanessa Anderson, a mother of three of ‘B’ Field Dam Sophia, Georgetown.

Twenty-one-year old Jamacy Jason of and her sister, Teffine Greaves, 29, a security guard both of ‘B’ Field Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on August 8, 2022, at B Field Sophia, they murdered Anderson. Magistrate Liverpool remanded the sisters to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 28, 2022.

According to the State’s case, Anderson and the sisters are neighbours but were not on speaking terms owed to past misunderstanding. On the day in question, about 18:00 hours, Anderson was at home with her sister and brother-in-law, when the two accused began throwing ‘hints’ at her. This caused an argument among the three. It was stated that later that evening after Anderson exited her home to head to the shop, as she was about to pass the two sisters who were standing on the road in the vicinity of their home– Greaves pulled out a knife and gave her sister [Jason] who then ran behind Anderson and dealt her one stab to her back.

Anderson stumbled into her yard and collapsed. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Anderson’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The two sisters subsequently turned themselves in at the Turkeyen Police Station along with the knife used to stab Anderson.