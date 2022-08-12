Several held after boats with uncustomed liquor

Kaieteur News – A joint operation by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) has led to the seizure of two boats and several persons were placed in custody.

GRA’s Law Enforcement & Investigations Division (LEID) of the Customs, Excise &Trade Operations in an August 10, operation with GDF’s Coast Guard seized one vessel laden with a large quantity of foreign liquor and other uncustomed items at the Abary foreshore, Region Five.

According to GRA, the unlicensed vessel was being operated by three individuals who were arrested after they attempted to evade the law enforcement authorities.

In a separate operation, the LEID with the support of the GPF seized another boat and a minibus laden with a large quantity of foreign alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and other uncustomed items, at the Number 43 Village koker, Corentyne, Berbice. For that operation, five persons were arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Moreover, GRA noted that the LEID continues to carry out operations in its continuous efforts to curb smuggling and other such illegal activities, thereby allowing for a level playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of associated revenue.

The Revenue Authority, reiterated in a statement that it maintains a “zero tolerance” approach against smuggling and other illegal activities and it encourages the persons involved in such activities to cease and desist therefrom, and bring themselves into compliance with the nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws.