RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year long Academy

– Massive investment to be made at under12 and female level

Widely considered as Guyana most active and progressive youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Saturday last created another first when it launched a historic year long Kiddies Cricket Academy at the Area H Ground. The launching formed part of the club’s effort to secure its rich cricketing history.

Formed in 1990 by three times Commonwealth and Guyana youth awardee, the St Francis Community Developers, the RHTYSC,MS has won over one hundred cricket titles and produced one hundred and twenty players for Berbice, Guyana or the West Indies.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the idea for the Kiddies Academy came to management during the recent successful hosting of RHTYSC/Bakewell/ Busta Cricket Academy which attracted a record one hundred and thirty five youths between the ages of eight to eighteen years. Close to thirty five kids between eight to twelve years were present at that academy and management decided that in order to keep them interested, a Kiddies Academy would be set up. The academy would be held every Saturday for four hours under the supervision of three coaches- Delbert Hicks, Ryan Algu and Davindra Ramdihal. The main objectives of the year long project would be – to teach the kids the basics of batting and bowling, the importance of discipline and hard work, fielding positions, history and traditions of the game and to correct any technical problems. The academy for this batch of players would last until July next year when the club would host its 2023 Cricket Academy and another set of kids would start training.

Foster disclosed that the RHTYSC has obtained all the necessary coaching equipment for the academy including kiddies bats, stumps, balls and practice nets. Additionally the club would also be investing also in educational material for class room work. The academy would also involve an incentive package, where outstanding players would receive cricket uniforms, cricket gear, bicycles, tablets, educational grants and household items among others.

RHTYSC Organising Secretary/Cricket Manager Ravindranauth Kissoonlall also stated that several trips to different clubs across Guyana would be organised to expose the kids to different conditions. Senior players of the club including Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shakabi Gajnabi and Shawn Perriera would also drop in at the academy on a regular basis for inspirational sessions with the kids. The academy started with thirty kids including six females and is expected to grow to about sixty by the end of August as the club review numerous applications from parents.