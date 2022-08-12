No offence meant

Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column steers clear of doing so to the point where more often than not it avoids mentioning names. The column prefers to deal with issues rather than individuals but at times, it is unavoidable that names have to be mentioned.

Personal attacks are not part of the repertoire of this column. Where such attacks are alleged, this column has been quick to indicate regret. Similarly if something is said that hurts the feelings of anyone – even if what was said was justified – this column has adopted the position that it is prepared to express regrets at hurting the feelings of anyone.

I am not replying here to any response to my column of last Monday. People have a right to their opinions. In Monday’s piece, I argued that Janet Jagan knew that she had her party’s nomination sewed up but sought to expose those who had harboured ambitions to succeed her husband as the party’s presidential candidate for the 1997 elections.

I stand by that assessment and opinion.

However, Glenn Lall has said that particular column is being accused of launching a ‘nasty’ attack on Ralph Ramkarran. I have re-read the column and can find nothing which constitutes a ‘nasty’ attack on the learned gentleman. I also have found nothing vicious about the column. But if anyone’s feelings were hurt by the column, I am truly remorseful. If anyone was offended then I also express my regrets. This column deals with positions and not personalities.

In the column, I did express the view that at the time Cheddi was ailing, Ralph Ramkarran was not well known among the working class. This is my assessment and opinion based on my interaction with working class persons. I still feel this way about that period. If expressing the view that someone was not well known within the working class constitutes a nasty attack, then freedom of expressions is in deep jeopardy.

The name which I found to be most mentioned by working class people as a contender to succeed Cheddi was Reepu Daman Persaud. Other names were mentioned but many persons felt that Reepu would get it if Janet did not want it. During that period, I do confess to never hearing about anyone mentioning Mr. Ramkarran’s name as a possible contender. But perhaps I moved in the wrong circles.

If I were to say that Irfaan Ali candidacy was foisted upon the leadership of the PPP/C would that constitute a nasty attack on the President? I do not think it would. There is an overwhelming opinion out there that Ali’s candidacy was piloted by a powerhouse within the PPP/C and without this support someone else may have secured the nomination. But again, perhaps I am moving in the wrong circles.

Machiavelli once said that luck plays a role in human destiny. In The Prince he wrote, “So that our free will may not be extinguished, I think it may be true that Fortune is the arbiter of half of our actions, but that she still leaves the other half of them, more or less, to be governed by us.”

Mrs. Jagan had no intention of leaving the future of the party to chance or fortune. She was determined to make her own luck by a shrewd political gambit.

In the end, however, ‘Fortuna’ had the final say. She died a forlorn figure having been described as a “private citizen”. She had her views about some of those who now wield political power. She did not think highly of some of them but there was little she could do about it. In the end, even history can pass us by.

