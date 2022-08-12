Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Nat hay!

Aug 12, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Frank, nah push things too far! Dem pharmacists doing a decent job but nah leh big gathering get to yuh head fuh mek decision dat could backfire.

Dem boys nah agree dat pharmacists should be involved in managing patients. Leh dem doctas do dem wuk. Leh dem trained nurses and doctas give injection. Once yuh allow pharmacists to give injection, yuh gan get nuff backdoor pharmacists wah not only dispensing medicines but giving injections without docta permission.  People gan be turning up at dem pharmacists fuh injections. We done gat enough problems with people impersonating medical personnel. We nah want more prablems hay!

It mek dem boys remember de time a lady walk in a pharmacy and ask de pharmacist fuh some cyanide – a deadly poison.

De pharmacist look at she and ask, “Why in the world yuh need cyanide?”
De lady say, “Ah need it to poison meh husband.”
De pharmacist open he eyes wider dan wan owl and say, “I cannot sell you cyanide to kill your husband! That is against de law! I’ll lose my license! They’ll throw both of us in jail! All kinds of bad things will happen. Absolutely not! You CANNOT get any cyanide!”
De lady reach in she purse and pull out a picture of she husband in bed with de pharmacist’s wife.
De pharmacist look at de picture and say, “Well now. That’s different. You didn’t tell me you had a prescription.

Talk half and Leff half.

 

Features/Columnists

  • No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more

