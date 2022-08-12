GuySuCo – truths slowly emerging

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is on life support, which is putting it gently. This has been known for a while now, and it was clear from what has emerged on and off that all was not well. Workers have had their problems with management, and have vented their frustrations publicly. Considering the politics of this giant national entity, as ailing as it is, it is enlightening that matters could reach the stage where workers and a few bold insiders felt that they had no choice, but to go public and speak out against what is hurting the corporation. Now an insider from GuySuCo’s nerve centre had had enough and called it quits. He is not the first one to part company abruptly with the corporation.

We have heard from the occasional seepages of the ways things are being run inside GuySuCo, that new problems are added to longstanding ones paving the way for further deterioration. In quick order, there have been sharp rebuttals following on the heels of any bad news put into the public domain. It is better to smooth over the wrinkles, and keep up the pretense that all is well, which as all well know can only endure for so long. This is precisely what has now occurred with a director resigning in utter disgust from the board of directors, and seeing it appropriate to come to the public and present the truths of what is really going on in the sugar company.

It is not just any ordinary director, but someone who has had his own long history of association with sugar in this country. To cut to the chase, if there is anybody who should know about sugar, and its inner workings and necessities, it is the director who felt he had no option but to resign and speak his mind. It is interesting as well as compelling that among the first things that the former GuySuCo Director put on the table is that there is little truth at the upper levels of the corporation’s management, with deceptions having taken a firm hold. The ex-director took it to the heights when he pointed that the deceptions were not just limited to the level of day-to-day affairs of GuySuCo, but has reached as far as the President himself, and touched his office in ways that do not attach goodwill.

We have heard and carried some of the reports, as received from those who should know, considering their past and present relationship with the local sugar industry. All manner of contradictions came, with people taking sides, and even threats issued against this newspaper. Now that a one-time insider has broken ranks and spoken out, we wait to see what the next moves and counter-moves are going to be. It would be exceedingly difficult to challenge authoritatively what has been laid bare, and especially when consideration is given to prior information shared with this newspaper, and as then published by us.

For, once again, there is the cat that refuses to die issue, which is the now familiar matter of articulated tractors. The pros and cons involve which are the best ones, which is more suited to tillage versus haulage, as well as other not insignificant priorities, such as fuel efficiency, overall suitability, and general efficiency. This is considering the requirements of the cash strapped GuySuCo that is struggling for its life, gasping for breath. The director, who is now on the outside, has shared a mouthful, and a lot of it has to do with truthfulness, frankness, and openness, where these articulated tractors are concerned. On the face of it, somebody forgot the basics, or dropped the ball, or was just plain beyond the point of caring. We don’t know for sure, and we make no judgment in any direction, while giving due regard to the defenses that have arisen from the helm of the corporation.

What we do know is that when trust deteriorates between a board and its senior management, then whatever relationship may have existed decays beyond repair. The departure of one director may not amount to much in the big picture, but there have been others, which speak for itself, and it is bad.