Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia…

– A learning experience for Guyanese players

By Sean Devers

After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the final day of the 37th Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega teamed up with Antiguan Giovonni Quinn to beat Antiguan Alhil Cyril and Trinidadian Jacob Jacelon 4-1, 2-4, 10-4 in the Doubles final.

After the tournament and Presentation Ceremony, Coach of the Rebels Tennis Club Andre Erskine spoke with Kaieteur Sport yesterday.

“The tournament was the best performance overseas for players from the Rebel Tennis Club. We are still a young and growing club and it’s a positive result for our players,” said Erskine.

He noted that the standard was clearly above Guyana’s.

“Patience, commitment and discipline are some take away points for our team. They gained that necessary experience and has a better understanding of what it takes to get to the top of their games.

We benefited a lot, especially with the knowledge gained from other nations. Both coaches and players from other nations shared their training and fitness experiences and the sacrifices they make,” Coach Erskine continued.

The Coach posited that it is necessary for the club to continuously be involved in fund raising activities so that they can afford to send their talented players to tournaments.

“The pandemic has made it even more difficult to raise funds and the parents funded most of the player’s expenses. We hope to have support from corporate Guyana and most importantly the government.

We went at the club level but it was not Rebel Tennis Club the nations saw, they saw ‘Guyanese’ that fought hard to bring back trophies and we did,” concluded Erskine.

The Club will next play a tournament in Trinidad later this month.