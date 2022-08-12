‘Gold jewellery turns artificial at police station’ – robbery victim claims

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A robbery victim has accused the police of replacing his gold jewellery with artificial ones at the Anna Regina Police Station.

Investigators said that they have launched an investigation to find out how it happened and are currently awaiting the return of a case file from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC Shalimar Ali-Hack to proceed with the matter.

However, according to the robbery victim, Parmesh Ramdahin, his jewellery turned artificial almost two years ago and to date the investigation is yet to be completed.

Ramdahin said it all began in 2019 when someone entered his home and stole his gold jewellery. The suspect identified as Daniel Singh had carted off three gold chains worth more than $176,000, a gold band valued at $93,800 and two gold rings with a total price tag of $16,100.

A report was lodged and Singh was caught. It was found out that the stolen jewels were pawned for cash at two different pawn shops located in Georgetown.

Ramdahin reportedly paid off the pawn shops to retrieve the gold jewellery and lodged them as evidence with the Anna Regina Police Station, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

“Me find the pawn shop and pay off the people them for the jewels them and then hand them over to police”, recounted Ramdahin.

Everything reportedly went to plan. The suspect was charged, placed before the court and later jailed for six months after he was found guilty of stealing jewellery.

Ramdahin said that when the court case was over, he decided to uplift the lodged gold jewellery from police but when he got there, his ‘three gold chains turned artificial’. “I got back my bands and the rings and the pendant for the chains but the chains were switched”, Ramdahin recalled.

Police decided to launch an investigation into the misplaced gold chains but almost two years have passed and police are yet to solve the mystery. Kaieteur News understands that the jewellery had passed through the hands of two police officers after it was lodged as evidence but it is unclear if investigators had investigated them as suspects.

There has since been a shuffle around in the Force and a new Commander, Shiv Persaud Bacchus is in charge of the Region Two district. He confirmed the ongoing investigation and related that detectives are currently awaiting the return of a case file from the DPP to proceed with the matter.

