Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Gold jewellery turns artificial at police station’ – robbery victim claims

Aug 12, 2022 News

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A robbery victim has accused the police of replacing his gold jewellery with artificial ones at the Anna Regina Police Station.

The gold chains that turned artificial at the Anna Regina Police Station.

Investigators said that they have launched an investigation to find out how it happened and are currently awaiting the return of a case file from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC Shalimar Ali-Hack to proceed with the matter.

However, according to the robbery victim, Parmesh Ramdahin, his jewellery turned artificial almost two years ago and to date the investigation is yet to be completed.

Ramdahin said it all began in 2019 when someone entered his home and stole his gold jewellery. The suspect identified as Daniel Singh had carted off  three gold chains worth more than $176,000,  a gold band valued at $93,800 and two gold rings with a total price tag of $16,100.

A report was lodged and Singh was caught. It was found out that the stolen jewels were pawned for cash at two different pawn shops located in Georgetown.

Ramdahin reportedly paid off the pawn shops to retrieve the gold jewellery and lodged them as evidence with the Anna Regina Police Station, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

“Me find the pawn shop and pay off the people them for the jewels them and then hand them over to police”, recounted Ramdahin.

Everything reportedly went to plan. The suspect was charged, placed before the court and later jailed for six months after he was found guilty of stealing jewellery.

Ramdahin said that when the court case was over, he decided to uplift the lodged gold jewellery from police but when he got there,  his ‘three gold chains turned artificial’. “I got back my bands and the rings and the pendant for the chains but the chains were switched”, Ramdahin recalled.

Police decided to launch an investigation into the misplaced gold chains but almost two years have passed and police are yet to solve the mystery. Kaieteur News understands that the jewellery had passed through the hands of two police officers after it was lodged as evidence but it is unclear if investigators had investigated them as suspects.

There has since been a shuffle around in the Force and a new Commander, Shiv Persaud Bacchus is in charge of the Region Two district. He confirmed the ongoing investigation and related that detectives are currently awaiting the return of a case file from the DPP to proceed with the matter.

 

 

 

 

 

.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Aug 12, 2022

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players  By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Read More
RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year long Academy

RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year...

Aug 12, 2022

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen Golf Academy

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen...

Aug 12, 2022

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Aug 12, 2022

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan...

Aug 12, 2022

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

Aug 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]