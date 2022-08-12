Fuel depot at Eteringbang goes up in flames

Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A camp that sells fuel at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, on Thursday caught fire, forcing its occupants to seek safety up a nearby hill.
Kaieteur News was told that the camp is owned by a man called Adrian Taylor and that the fire erupted around 0:100hrs. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and according to Commander of the Region Seven District, Dion Moore, his investigators have not received any reports suggesting that it could have been deliberately set.
Kaieteur News understands that the camp contained gas bottles, an oxygen bottle and 15 plastic drums filled with fuel. According to reports, the occupants of the camp are lucky to escape unharmed. Someone had spotted the fire soon after it had started and raised an alarm alerting them to seek safety. They reportedly ran up a nearby hill and watched as the fire spread quickly destroying the entire camp
Aug 12, 2022Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Aug 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – If you go to Enmore to serenade the people with your singing talent and the local residents did not... more
Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]