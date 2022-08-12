Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Fuel depot at Eteringbang goes up in flames

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A camp that sells fuel at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, on Thursday caught fire, forcing its occupants to seek safety up a nearby hill.

A shot of the Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Kaieteur News was told that the camp is owned by a man called Adrian Taylor and that the fire erupted around 0:100hrs.  The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and according to Commander of the Region Seven District, Dion Moore, his investigators have not received any reports suggesting that it could have been deliberately set.

Kaieteur News understands that the camp contained gas bottles, an oxygen bottle and 15 plastic drums filled with fuel. According to reports, the occupants of the camp are lucky to escape unharmed. Someone had spotted the fire soon after it had started and raised an alarm alerting them to seek safety. They reportedly ran up a nearby hill and watched as the fire spread quickly destroying the entire camp

 

 

 

