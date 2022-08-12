Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CSEC, CAPE results for early September

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said it has been working
assiduously at completing the marking and grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results.

In a press release CXC said, consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September, preliminary results for the Caribbean
Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released in St. Lucia on Monday 5 September 2022. Candidates can access their preliminary
results online at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.

Regional Ministries of Education will receive the preliminary results on Thursday 1 September 2022 to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of Ministries on Friday 2 September 2022. In instances where requests for early release of results were made, preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the Ministries of Education, to facilitate the matriculation of candidates.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Guyana’s DeNobrega wins Gold in Boys U-12 doubles 

Aug 12, 2022

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Lucia… – A learning experience for Guyanese players  By Sean Devers After going down 4-1, 4-1 to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the Boys U-12 COTEEC Final on the...
Read More
RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year long Academy

RHTYSC launches historic Kiddies Cricket year...

Aug 12, 2022

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen Golf Academy

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen...

Aug 12, 2022

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Marcus Nandu hits 91 not out in Canada

Aug 12, 2022

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Badshaw hits 148 not out in Canada for Leguan...

Aug 12, 2022

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

GCA Cricket to resume on August 20

Aug 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]