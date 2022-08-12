CSEC, CAPE results for early September

Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said it has been working
assiduously at completing the marking and grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results.
In a press release CXC said, consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September, preliminary results for the Caribbean
Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released in St. Lucia on Monday 5 September 2022. Candidates can access their preliminary
results online at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.
Regional Ministries of Education will receive the preliminary results on Thursday 1 September 2022 to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of Ministries on Friday 2 September 2022. In instances where requests for early release of results were made, preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the Ministries of Education, to facilitate the matriculation of candidates.
