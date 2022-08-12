Latest update August 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

COVID kills two elderly men

Aug 12, 2022 News

…as Guyana death toll rises to 1,274

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,274.

According to the ministry, both men 76 and 82 were unvaccinated. They hailed from Regions Three and Seven. The MOH expressed sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and committed to  making every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health. The public health measure encourages the: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and;  the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.  If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

