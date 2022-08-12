Businessman Azruddin Mohamed partners With Nexgen Golf Academy

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed has turned his attention to the sport of golf as he made a generous donation to the Nexgen GolFun summer camp that will run from August 15-27 at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown ground.

Azruddin’s company is involved in major projects including tourism related development, so it’s no surprise that he has decided to focus on golf.

The camp will allow youths from varied backgrounds to experience a number of sports and activities over a two week period and a large number will benefit as a result of contributions by sponsors. The youths will participate in Golf, Table Tennis, Archery, Physical Fitness Challenges, First Aid and Self Defence classes and partake in a skills tournament for prizes and trophies based on age and gender.

Mohamed’s Enterprise joins a number of major companies such as Pegasus Hotel & Suites, Digicel Business Services, DDL, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, CMC Security Services, Sunshine Snacks, Sterling Products Ltd, Junior Sammy Guyana, V&V Distributors, Comfort Sleep, Vivaanta Spa, Kings Jewelry, Palm Court, Caliper Drones, Assuria General Insurance, Rentokil Initial Guyana Ltd, Guyana Beverages, Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street, Ramchand Auto, Praetorian Security Services, Darthan Investments Print, Dr. Paloma Mohamed (UG), CIDI BlueLife Waters, Party Castle, ModFin Salon & Spa, The Italian Gourmet, Trophy Stall, Demerara Mutual Fire & Life Insurance, Jaxx Restaurant, PasCargo, Giftland Mall, H. Nauth & Sons, Panko Steel, Tristone Auto Sales and many others who support Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Golf Association to make this programme a tremendous success.

This is the third year for the camp which started in memory of Shafura Hussain and Coach Colin Ming and it is expected that approximately 200 youngsters will take part this year. Camp organisers are of the opinion that youths should be exposed to a variety of options and then focus on the areas or sports they excel at instead of being pushed into selected programmes.

The camp will take place on the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 16:00hrs -18:00hrs and provides all equipment, training, snacks, water and ice-cream for the final day graduation.

For more information about the sport, or to register for the camp, stop by the Academy on Woolford Avenue or call 645-0944.