Brazilian company interested in doing business in Guyana

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Works Minister, Juan Edghill on Wednesday received a courtesy visit from Executives of HIDROBR, a Brazilian company that specialises in providing integrated engineering solutions to clients.

HIDROBR operates in the area of Infrastructure, Energy, and Mining.  During the meeting, at Minister Edghill’s Kingston office, the team expressed the desire to work closely with the Government of Guyana on several projects. In response, Minister Edghill enlightened the Executives on the process of gaining contractual work with the Government of Guyana.

“You have to apply, you have to bid, for example, we are building the four-lane road from Ogle to Eccles, and we went out publicly, we advertised, and we now have a consultancy, an Indian Firm, this is just one of the consultancies. We had the airport expansion project, there is a consultancy that is overseeing that, we are building a new Demerara Harbour Bridge, we have a Supervisory Consultancy supervising that and the Linden to Mabura Road, Consultant Mott MacDonald is our supervisor consultant, they won the international tender. So, every major project, apart from the fact that we have our team here, we go out for a supervisor consultancy, independent of the Government.”

Minister Edghill noted that this is the normal practice, one which is aimed at ensuring value for money and for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

He also told the visiting team of GOINVEST (Guyana Office for Investment), which “serves as primary contact for investors and liaises with government agencies throughout an investment process.” GOINVEST, among other things, provides information on incentives available to investors and regulations relevant to the sectors of their interest.” (DPI)

Pic save as brazil

Works Minister, Juan Edghill and executives of HIDROBR, a Brazilian company that specialises in providing integrated engineering solutions to clients

 

 

 

