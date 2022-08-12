Ansa Mc Al’s Magnum dancehall queen to compete in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – Winner of the Magnum Dancehall Queen Competition, Rolisha McDonald, is set to represent Guyana in Jamaica for the International Dancehall Queen Competition happening tomorrow.

The competition will be held in Mobay, Montego Bay, Jamaica. McDonald came out victorious in the Magnum Dancehall Queen Competition held on 16th July at Cigars and Cognac on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). She competed against three other young ladies in three dance segments for $100,000 prize.

These dance segments were entitled, ‘Old school dancehall 2015 and earlier’, ‘Latest dancehall music 2018’ and ‘Deejay’s Choice’. Promoter, Pammy Vaughn, noted that, “the competitors exhibited versatility and interpretation of good dancehall music. They were all comfortable in their own skins as they revealed their hidden talents.”

She also mentioned that there are plans to launch another competition in November to focus on regional integration where female dancers from countries in the region would come to Guyana to compete.

McDonald’s performance in the competition attracted the attention of the International Dancehall Queen Competition promoters after a social media post. Soon after, a request was made for her to participate on the international stage against other representatives from countries around the world.

On Wednesday, the Magnum Dancehall Queen visited Ansa McAL’s main office in Beterverwagting, ECD to receive her cheque. Magnum Tonic Wine is also the full sponsor for McDonald’s trip to Jamaica.

“It is an honour for Magnum Tonic Wine to be represented by McDonald on such a prestigious stage in dancehall, therefore we are proud to support her and we wish her all the best in her journey” commented Jamal Baird, brand manager of Magnum Tonic Wine yesterday at the handing over of the cheque.