Alleged wife killer surrenders to police

Aug 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Suraj Ganpat, the Berbice man who reportedly confessed to stabbing his ex-wife to death on Monday has surrendered to police.

Commander of the Region Six Police District, Boddnarine Persaud, confirmed that the wanted man turned himself in after 19:00hrs on Thursday in the company of his father at the Central Police Station  located at New Amsterdam. Ganpat is accused of killing his 25-year-old ex-wife, Cindy Ramchandar around 08:00hrs on Monday. She was attacked and killed at Corentyne, Berbice while heading to a cousin’s home.

The suspect had reportedly phoned one of her relatives hours later and confessed that he had stabbed Ramchandar because he had heard, “she was seeing someone else”. He is presently in police custody as investigations continue.

 

 

  No offence meant

    Kaieteur News – It has never been the practice of this column to launch ad hominem attacks on individuals. This column...

