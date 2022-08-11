USA Tri-State U-17s beat GT XI by 4-Wks

USA Tri-State Guyana tour

By Sean Devers

The USA Tri Sate U17 development team won the third match on their tour to Guyana when they beat a Georgetown XI by four wickets at Everest yesterday after losing to the same opposition at same venue on Tuesday.

Led by useful knocks from leading run scorer Ruhan Swar who clobbered four sixes in a pugnacious 46, 40 from little left-hander Tanish Dongre who reached the ropes eight times in classy innings, reached 188-6 in 43.4 overs.

Vyas Sriman and Amogh Arepally with 23 each, with Arepally sweeping Jeremiah Hohenkirk for four with two needed for victory also contributed to the exciting victory.

Myhiem Khan had 2-28 and Stephon Sankar 2-33 were the main wicket-takers for the GT XI which were restricted to 185-9 in 45 overs.

Hohenkirk made 45 not out from 52 balls with two fours and a six, while Shilo Adams contributed 34 and Myhiem Khan made a cameo 27 from 22 balls with six fours.

Skipper Anirudh Bolisetty had 2-40 and got support from Tanmay Joshi who took 2-35.

After Siddhant Rai fell to Khan for two at 19-1, Swar and the classy Dongre added 68 in an entertaining second wicket stand. Swar departed at 121 when he was removed by leg-spinner Riyad Latif.

But Sriman, Arepally and Bolisetty (15) saw their team to victory.

Earlier, the City side opted to bat on another sunny at the Everest ground and Khan dominating a 33-run opening partnership with Kishawn Silas.

The tall right handed Khan played explosive shots and reached the boundary six times in his 27 from 22 balls before he attempted to go over cover and well taken by Rai running back as Bolisetty made the breakthrough in the seventh over.

With the outfield much faster due to three consecutive of sweltering heat, Jadon Campbell joined the left-handed Silas, who struggled to score freely on a track which produced turn and bounce for the spinners.

Silas, who made three from 23 balls, was LBW to Joshi at 36-2 before the 50 was posted in 11 overs.

Campbell, arguable the team’s best batter, and Jayden Dowlin took the score to 61 before Campbell (10) provided Joshi with his second wicket.

Shaquan Walters, on the back of a fifty in the last game, was caught and bowled by Abhiram Yeruva for 13 which included a six and four to leave the score 74-4 in 17.1 overs as the 15-year-old Dowlin played sedately.

Dowlin, the son of former Test batsman Travis Dowlin, was there with the very talented Shilo Adams, and Adams doing most of the scoring, as the pair took the score to 97 before the resolute Dowlin was removed by Rai for 12 from 69 balls.

Riyad, with a fifty in his last innings, fell for duck when Rounak Rao dismissed him at 98-6.

Adams, with a well-played 34 from 48 balls with two boundaries and Hohenkirk added 48 with positive batting before Adams fell to Vyas Sriman as the City side, which was made up all players who participate in GCA cricket, slipped 146-7.

But while nobody else got into double figures, Hohenkirk played several explosive shots to take the score close to 200 which in the end was not enough.

The next match is for tomorrow at Bourda between the same two sides.