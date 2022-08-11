Thirteen junior players receive financial stipend from BCB/Dr Puran Singh Financial Scheme

– BCB promises rewards for centuries and five wicket hauls

“The Berbice Cricket Board is very proud of each one of you and we wish you great success on the cricket field as you wear the national colours.

The BCB wants you to represent the legacy of Kanhai, Butcher and Kallicharran with pride, passion and commitment. Cricket is a team game and I would like to urge you to always put the national interest first. On behalf of the BCB, I want to reassure you of our support for each one of you and please be assured that we would be there with you, every way on and off the cricket field.” The words of BCB President Hilbert Foster MS as he met with thirteen Berbice cricketers at the Area H Ground, prior to leaving Berbice to represent Guyana in Cricket West Indies tournaments.

Seven of the players would play in the Under19 tournament in St Vincent, while the remaining six would play in the Under15 in Grenada. The under19 players are Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jermey Sandia, Isai Thorne, Zeymul Ramsammy, Rampertab Ramnauth and Tommani Ceasar, while Ramzan Koobeer, Sohail Mohamed, Navin Boodwah, Adrian Hetmyer, Arif Khan and Romario Ramdeholl would play in Grenada for the under15 team.

Foster noted that a total of thirty three Berbicians in 2022 would have gained selections at the national level for junior and female teams. This he stated was of value for the BCB massive investments in tournaments and its massive developmental programmes over the last four and a half years. Additionally, several of its senior players have gained selection on the senior Guyana and West Indies teams while another five would play in the upcoming CPL tournament.

Foster told the attentive youths that a good performance in the upcoming tournament would be a good kickstart to their career and he urged them to be disciplined and focused at all times. He also told them to be their brothers’ keepers and to look out for each other.

The popular BCB President also unveiled a performance benefit programme where every Berbice player who scores a century or take five wickets, would receive a financial reward from the board.

Each of the thirteen players also received a financial stipend of ten thousand dollars [US50] from the BCB/Dr Puran Singh Financial Scheme. The scheme is funded by Barbados based Berbician Dr Singh. Under the scheme, every Berbician youth player who gains national selections would receive ten thousand dollars.

Foster expressed thanks to Dr Singh for his support of Berbice cricket.