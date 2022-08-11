Man now charged with murder of Canje businessman

Latest update August 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The manslaughter charge has been withdrawn against 20-year-old Dave Singh of Betsy Ground, East Canje, and a murder charge was instituted yesterday against him for the murder of businessman Vickram ‘Vick’ Seubarran of No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice.
Singh called ‘Boy’ made his second court appearance yesterday virtually before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where the new charge was read to him. It states that the accused between July 31 and Aug 1 murdered Vickram Seubarran, 53, of Lot 135 No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice. He was not required to plea to the charge and will return to court on Sept., 13, 2022.
Singh on Friday Aug., 5, 2022 appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was charged with unlawfully killing Seubarran. He was placed on $750,000 bail but never posted bail. He was represented by attorney Mursalin Bacchus. Police on Monday 1st August, 2022 arrested Singh along with two others and under interrogation, Singh who frequented the home of the victim allegedly confessed to stabbing the businessman to death. Seubarran was found on his kitchen floor with a knife stuck in his back and in a pool of blood.
