Latest update August 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man now charged with murder of Canje businessman

Aug 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The manslaughter charge has been withdrawn against 20-year-old Dave Singh of Betsy Ground, East Canje, and a murder charge was instituted yesterday against him for the murder of businessman Vickram ‘Vick’ Seubarran of No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice.

Dave Singh

Businessman Vickram ‘Vick’ Seubarran

Singh called ‘Boy’ made his second court appearance yesterday virtually before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where the new charge was read to him. It states that the accused between July 31 and Aug 1 murdered Vickram Seubarran, 53, of Lot 135 No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice. He was not required to plea to the charge and will return to court on Sept., 13, 2022.

Singh on Friday Aug., 5, 2022 appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was charged with unlawfully killing Seubarran. He was placed on $750,000 bail but never posted bail. He was represented by attorney Mursalin Bacchus. Police on Monday 1st August, 2022 arrested Singh along with two others and under interrogation, Singh who frequented the home of the victim allegedly confessed to stabbing the businessman to death. Seubarran was found on his kitchen floor with a knife stuck in his back and in a pool of blood.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega advances to U-12 final

Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega advances to U-12 final

Aug 11, 2022

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Kitts Playing on the fourth day of the 37th Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega defeated Barbadian Zane...
Read More
USA Tri-State U-17s beat GT XI by 4-Wks

USA Tri-State U-17s beat GT XI by 4-Wks

Aug 11, 2022

Torginol Paints announced as Official Paint of Hero CPL 

Torginol Paints announced as Official Paint of...

Aug 11, 2022

Thirteen junior players receive financial stipend from BCB/Dr Puran Singh Financial Scheme

Thirteen junior players receive financial stipend...

Aug 11, 2022

Schoolboys tournament too important to fail -Ninvalle

Schoolboys tournament too important to fail...

Aug 11, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Prashad slams 142 not out

Canada-based Guyanese Prashad slams 142 not out

Aug 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The pappy show must end

    Kaieteur News – According to one source, Guyana failed to secure a medal at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]