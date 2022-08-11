Man freed of six counts of raping underage girl

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five-year-old Linton Davidson was on Wednesday freed of six counts of raping a minor, who was left in his care.

The matter was tried before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court. Davidson had denied that between January 1, 2012, and January 3, 2013, at Norton Street Lodge, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with an underage girl. He was freed after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of six counts of rape committed on the minor.

According to the State’s case, between the years 2012 and 2013 Davidson engaged in sexual activity with the child on several occasions who was at the time between the ages of 13 and 14 years old. The child and Davidson are known to each other and the child was left in his care by her mother. It is alleged that during that time, Davidson raped her.

The young girl later confided in her mother about what transpired and a Police report was made. Davidson was arrested and charged in 2020 for the offence. The state was represented by State Counsel Cicelia Corbin, Caressa Henry and Paneeta Persaud – while attorney-at-law Dexter Todd represented Davidson.