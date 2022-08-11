Man, daughter found guilty of killing Ruby fisherman during second trial

– Neighbour freed

Kaieteur News – Surendra Sukhdeo and his daughter, Mandy Sukhdeo were on Wednesday found guilty of killing 22-year-old fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Their neighbour Rean Ghani who was also charged with the crime was freed. The trio was charged with murder and the re-trial into the 2017 murder had commenced last month before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow a 12-member Jury in the Demerara High Court.

Surendra, Mandy and Rean, all denied that on February 14, 2017 at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, they murdered Nazamudeen called “Sheriff.” On Wednesday after hours of deliberating the jury returned with not guilty verdicts for the trio on the count of murder, but found Mandy and Surendra guilty for the lesser count, manslaughter. The father and daughter are expected to be sentenced on September 8.

The State’s team included: Latifah Elliot, Marisa Edwards and Simran Gajraj – while the accused are being represented by a team of lawyers led by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and Khemraj Ramjattan.

According to reports, in February 2021, the trio faced their first trial for the murder of the fisherman. However, the jury could not arrive at a verdict and the matter was set for a retrial before Justice Barlow.

Nazamudeen had reportedly attempted to snatch the bag of Mandy, a former Region Three Alliance For Change (AFC) councilor. The woman called out for her father and informed him that the 22-year-old-man attempted to steal her bag.

According to reports, Mandy, her father and their neighbour armed themselves with pieces of wood pursued Nazamudeen. Nazamudeen had sought refuge in a burnt building after being chased around the village. It is alleged that the trio tied up the young fisherman and dealt him several lashes. Nazamudeen was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was taken by the police.