Lone contractor bids $39M to repair fence, metal rails at Parliament building

– cost estimated at $16M by engineer

Kaieteur News – A lone contractor- Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Limited, on Tuesday submitted two bids totaling $39M to conduct repairs to the Parliament Building’s fence and the metal rails that run along its corridor.

The two projects are being done under the Parliament of Guyana and the engineer has estimated them to cost a total of $16M. Bids were submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and according to the minutes seen by this media house, the engineer estimated that repairs to the fence surrounding the Parliament Building located at Stabroek, Georgetown, will cost $10, 308,000.

For that project, Brass Aluminum placed a bid of over $19M. Speaking with Kaieteur News, the Parliament’s head of Expenditure and Planning, Monnette-Garnette Christopher said that some of the repairs to the fence include, replacing the metal spears that were broken off by vagrants. As it relates to the metal rails along the corridor of the building, Christopher related that the base has corroded and in need of repairs. The engineer estimated that those repairs will cost some $6M but Brass Aluminum placed another $19M bid for that project too.

Apart from the repair works to the fence and rails, Parliament is also looking for contractors to conduct maintenance and repairs to its roof. The engineer estimates the roof works to cost over $10M. Eight contractors submitted bids for this project and the highest bidder, Authentic Engineering, placed a bid of $23M. The lowest bidder, Hackett and Son Construction placed a bid of $5.9M, more than $3M less than the engineer’s estimate for the same works. In addition to works for the Parliament of Guyana bids were also submitted by contractors for the supply of Network Servers to the National Communication Network (NCN).

Below are tables of the companies and the bids they submitted on Tuesday:

Parliament of Guyana-Repairs to the fence of the public buildings

Parliament of Guyana- Repairs to the metal rails of the corridors

Parliament of Guyana-Repairs to the roof of public building

National Communications Network (NCN) – Supply of Network Servers