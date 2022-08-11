Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega advances to U-12 final

Sagicor Tennis tourney in St Kitts

Playing on the fourth day of the 37th Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Guyana’s Nathan DeNobrega defeated Barbadian Zane Kirton in the semi-finals of the Boys U-12 to qualify for his first COTEEC Final.

Earlier in the day, the 12-year-old DeNobrega defeated St Lucia’s Denny Estava 4-0, 4-0. Denny is St. Lucia’s number one player and the top seed in the knock out round. Nathan was focused from start to finish and didn’t give his opponent any momentum.

Guyanese Renola Jordan defeated Trinidadian Madison Khan 5/4(7-5), 5/4(8-6) in the Quarterfinal on Tuesday, a day affected by rain in St Lucia, resulting in the Tournament which has attracted 16 Nations, being delayed until 2:00PM.

The win meant that the talented young lady had advanced to the semi-final where she lost to the top ranked Fernanda Marin of Mexico 4-2, 5-3.

Navindra Arjune defeated Matthew Owen of St Kitts 4-0, 4-0 in the consolation in the Boys 14s. With that win he moves through to the consolation semis.

DeNobrega reached another final yesterday, with his doubles partner Giovanni Quinn. They defeated Armon Archer (BAR)/Zane Kirton (BAR) 4/1,4/0. Both of his finals are set for today.

Jaiden Bowens of St Vincent defeated Guyana’s Navindra Arjune 4/1,4/2 in the Boys 14s semifinal(Consolation), While L. Dalla Costa(ESV)/Matias Schaeuffler(TT) defeated Navindra Arjune(GUY)/Jaiden Bowens(SVN) 4/0,4/1 in the doubles 14s quarterfinal. (Sean Devers)