Frustrated Lindeners block bridge in protest against unfinished road project

Kaieteur News – Residents of Wismar Housing Scheme, Wismar Linden, on Wednesday, blocked the community’s access bridge in protest against unfinished road projects in the community.

It has been months since the project to construct a concrete road and drains in the community has been stalled and the contractor who has been identified as Judy Surgrim of A and E Construction and Supplies, has dumped the aggregates on the main access road causing inconvenience to residents, businesses and persons requiring essential services such as the ambulance.

The road is completely blocked with the pile of loam and residents are demanding swift intervention from the regional authorities. The contractor has been issued several warning letters by the administration of the Regional Democratic Council; the first letter seen by Kaieteur News, was sent on May 16th relating to the contractor that he did not start the project on the agreed date and the consequences that will follow. On June 20th, 2022 another letter was sent to the contractor referencing his request for a three-week extension on the project. Two weeks extension was granted and the project should have been completed on July 5th 2022.

However, to date there has been little progress on the project, despite verbal protestations about the issue. Resident Carol Benjamin said the community’s bridge will be blocked until action is seen. “We decided to take some form of action, because it is over three months now, we have a contractor who started to do something on the road, he come he throw some stone, he gone, he come back, he throw some sand and he gone and we saying that this is disrespectful to us within the scheme,” Benjamin related. “We decided to come out here and make our voices heard so that something can be done.”

Another resident who operates a retail shop directly where the pile of loam was dumped said the situation is affecting her business. She said trucks delivering goods cannot access the area. The alternative route is also experiencing severe erosion and drivers of the wholesale trucks are also refusing to use that road. “I am having a shop and the bump that they put up is just in front of my shop, I can’t get drinks because the drinks trucks cannot pass through, I cannot get nothing at all, so the business just slow and I can’t get nothing by me there,” the frustrated resident said.

Regional officials visited the protesting residents and committed to having the situation rectified as soon as possible. If the contractor fails to do so, the contract will be terminated and given to the next lowest bidder. There has been however growing concerns about negligent contractors in the region who are executing substandard work and residents are not getting value for the budgetary dollar.