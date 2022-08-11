Friends riddled with bullets at Melanie ECD, critical

Latest update August 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men are currently hospitalised after they were on Tuesday night shot multiple times about their body at Melanie on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
The injured men have been identified as 27-year-old Ryan Joseph and 29-year-old Bimal Veersammy, and according to police they were reportedly shot around 20:30hrs by men in silver-grey Nissan Bluebird motorcar.
Investigators reported that Joseph and Veersammy were liming with a friend in front of a house along the Melanie Public Road when the car drove up in front of them. Two masked men armed with handguns reportedly exited from the backseat and started shooting at the three men.
The victims recalled scurrying for safety but Joseph and Veersammy were hit while the other luckily escaped be shot. Investigators learnt that the shooters then re-entered the car immediately and it sped towards Georgetown leaving an injured Joseph and Veersammy bleeding on the ground. The two victims were moments later assisted by nearby residents and they were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were admitted for treatment. Joseph was reportedly shot, five times about his body while Veersammy received three bullets. Police have since recovered a number of 9MM spent shells from the crime scene.
