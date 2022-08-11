De checks nah balance

Kaieteur News – Dem boys had a good laugh. A man talk how if de APNU+AFC get back in guvament, dem gan continue giving de schools’ cash grant, and dem gan even raise it.

Dem boys wan ask dis man why dem did stop de cash grant in de fuss place. Dem didn’t stop it fuh raise it. Dem stop it fuh five years straight. And at de time dem stop it, it was only $10,000 per child. Suh dem coulda afford to continue to pay dat. But dem stop it and now dis man want people believe dat de APNU+AFC will continue it and even increase it.

Dat gat to mek Aunty Priya smile. She bin smiling all week when de grant bin sharing out. It show how visionless de previous guvament was and how dem tek people fuh granted. If dem bin really want get re-elected dem shoulda never stop de cash grant. If it was not good den, why people muss feel dat it gan be good if de APNU+AFC return to power.

Aunty Priya talk about all de checks and balances in de system. Dem using de schools’ registers fuh compile a list of de recipients. And in every school de list gat to get check by more dan one person. Suh dat suppose to guard against falsification.

But dis is Guyana. Suppose a group in a school decide fuh conspire together fuh pad de list. And everybody wah suppose to certify it do suh. How yuh gan prevent dat?

