Cop allegedly caught in sexual act with underage boy released

Latest update August 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The policeman who was under close arrest for allegedly being involved in a sexual act with an underage boy in Berbice, Region Six has been released.
According to Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, the policeman was placed on open arrest after investigators were unable to verify that he was the person seen in the video engaging in the sexual act with the minor. Kaieteur News had reported that the sexual encounter between the rank and the boy, only age 15, took place in May last year but reports are only now surfacing after a video was leaked.
According to information received, the officer and the teen are known to each other and on the day when the sexual act took place, the teen’s parents were not at home. It is alleged that the rank visited and engaged in the sexual act with the teen.
