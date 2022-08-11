British Airways to fly to Guyana from next year

Kaieteur News – The United Kingdom (UK) flag carrier, British Airways has officially launched its service in Guyana, with tickets going on sale from Wednesday for the airline’s first flight here in March of 2023.

When in operation British Airways will have two flights per week – offering connections from London to Guyana via St. Lucia. The Boeing 777-200 ER can accommodate 332 passengers and will be one of the largest passenger carriers to serve the Guyana market.

The announcement was made at the boardroom of the Ministry of Public Works, on Wednesday. Present at the announcement were Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Waldron; British High Commissioner, Jane Miller and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

It was stated that the development is the culmination of an initiative which commenced with an engagement between President Irfaan Ali, Minister Walrond and officials of British Airways in London earlier this year. At the announcement, Minister Walrond, noted that British Airways’ entry into the market is excellent news for Guyana’s travel and tourism industry, which has seen remarkable growth during its post-pandemic recovery period.

She said: “we foresee endless possibilities as Guyana’s tourism product is unique. Birding, nature and adventure enthusiasts will find paradise in our untouched rainforests and savannahs, home to 820+ species of birds and exotic wildlife.”

She further noted: “what’s even more important is the fact that the United Kingdom, one of our main source markets has significant demand for experiences which align with Guyana’s tourism products and which will, without a doubt, result in an influx of travellers to Guyana through this new route.”

In addition, Minister Walrond said that Guyana will capitalise on this newly minted route to accelerate regional integration, combine the different experiences and market new multi-destination packages.

Minister Indar thanked CJIA’s CEO for working with the British Airways team to bring this plan to fruition. The Minister also said, the Government of Guyana will continue to make strong investments to develop the country’s existing infrastructure.” “It has been long overdue and it is testimony of Guyana becoming a major investment destination and this is the reason we have been working to develop our existing infrastructure, especially at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to facilitate such investment opportunities,” Indar noted.

For his part, Minister Edghill, believes that with the expansion of the CJIA, it will open up avenues to increase international connectivity and attract more transatlantic carriers. He said Guyana aims to become a major link between South America and Europe.

Edghill added that, “Wide bodied/transatlantic aircraft from places, like Europe can easily be accommodated with our extended boarding corridor and the two additional boarding bridges, which are currently being installed. The installation of the bridges is scheduled for completion in September.”

He noted that, “This expansion will provide tremendous benefits to Guyanese, mainly through reduced costs for travel and export.”

Minister Edghill noted that this new venture will allow Guyanese easier access to other continents in Europe and Africa at affordable prices. He said these ongoing efforts to modernize the airport facilities are aligned with the Government’s vision to catapult the local aviation sector into new frontiers. “This is why we are happy to welcome the British Air-ways 777-200 ER aircraft to these shores,” Edghill said. He further explained that the aircraft has a cargo hold volume of 4800 cubic feet for both passenger baggage and cargo.