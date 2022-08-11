62 new COVID -19 infections, two in ICU

Latest update August 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A total of 62 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in its daily dashboard on Wednesday.
The new cases take the total number of infections recorded in Guyana since March 2020 to 70,284. The new cases were recorded across the regions.
Meanwhile, there are two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 patients in institutional isolation and 499 patients in home isolation. To date, 68, 498 people have recovered and 1,272 deaths were recorded.
